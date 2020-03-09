Cuomo bans gatherings of over 500 in New York over coronavirus, effectively closes Broadway
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday banned gatherings of more than 500 people throughout the state over the coronavirus, effectively turning off the lights on Manhattan’s famed Broadway just hours after Mayor Bill de Blasio said he hoped to keep the theaters open.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced the deployment of the National Guard to New Rochelle, and the establishment of a containment zone. Independent Also reported by •The Verge •USATODAY.com •Seattle Times •CBS News
