Cuomo bans gatherings of over 500 in New York over coronavirus, effectively closes Broadway

Thursday, 12 March 2020
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday banned gatherings of more than 500 people throughout the state over the coronavirus, effectively turning off the lights on Manhattan’s famed Broadway just hours after Mayor Bill de Blasio said he hoped to keep the theaters open.
 Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced new measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus, including a ban on gatherings of more than 500 people.

