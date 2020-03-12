Global  

Advocates Worry Undocumented NYers Will Be Scared To Seek Medical Help For COVID-19

Gothamist Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Advocates Worry Undocumented NYers Will Be Scared To Seek Medical Help For COVID-19Some immigrant advocates fear the Trump's administration hardline rhetoric may have scared undocumented immigrants from seeking services and help in the global pandemic. [ more › ]
