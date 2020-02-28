Global  

Sen. Lindsey Graham To Self-Quarantine As President Of Brazil Awaits Results For Coronavirus

Daily Caller Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
'Abundance Of Caution'
Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Met With Brazilian Official Who Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus [Video]Trump Met With Brazilian Official Who Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Trump Met With Brazilian Official Who Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus Brazilian communications chief Fábio Wajngarten visited with President Donald Trump on Saturday at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:04Published

Graham says Sanders nomination would be 'great news' for Trump [Video]Graham says Sanders nomination would be 'great news' for Trump

Sen. Lindsey Graham thinks Sen. Bernie Sanders’ nomination will be great for President Donald Trump

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 08:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lindsey Graham awaiting coronavirus test results, self-quarantining in meantime

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., self-quarantined himself on Thursday, as he awaits the results of a coronavirus test to determine if he was infected. 
FOXNews.com

Tweets about this

lauferlaw

Andrew C Laufer, Esq RT @CNN: Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a close ally of President Trump, has become the latest member of Congress to ann… 23 seconds ago

maybel65

Maybel Sofia RT @spectatorindex: JUST IN: Lindsey Graham is going into self-quarantine amid possible coronavirus exposure 27 seconds ago

MiraGabi

Mira Nabulsi Bolsonaro got tested, Lindsey Graham is in self-quarantine and Trump still doesn't think he needs to be tested #COVID19 54 seconds ago

Steel19741

RD_Steel_Cult_45 RT @Breaking911: BREAKING: Sen. Lindsey Graham will self-quarantine after being at Mar-a-Lago with Brazilian delegation last weekend https:… 1 minute ago

Brooke888888

❄️Lock Him Up❄️ RT @tonyschwartz: Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz are in self-quarantine. Might they consider making it permanent? 2 minutes ago

emmangoldstein

Emmanuel Goldstein RT @axios: BREAKING: Sen. Lindsey Graham said he will enter self-quarantine after being at Mar-a-Lago with the Brazilian delegation this we… 2 minutes ago

kayirowling

Kayi Rowling 🐳 RT @CNNPolitics: Sen. Lindsey Graham becomes the latest member of Congress to self-quarantine amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/L5HHUY… 2 minutes ago

joyceawf1

JW🌊 RT @AmberD1116: Okay, everyone try to take this in stride and contain your emotions...Lindsey is a fighter...he’s going to make it through… 2 minutes ago

