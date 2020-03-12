Global  

Tom Hanks got sick in Australia, where coronavirus testing is a snap

Thursday, 12 March 2020
SYDNEY — Tom Hanks had a cold, or so he thought: slight fever, body aches, chills, the usual. In the United States, those symptoms may not be enough to get tested for the new coronavirus. But he and his wife, Rita Wilson, who also felt sick, weren’t at home — they were in Australia. Here, […]
Tom Hanks, wife test positive for coronavirus

Tom Hanks, wife test positive for coronavirus

 Actor Tom Hanks said on Thursday (March 12) that he and his wife Rita Wilson have both tested positive for the coronavirus in Australia. Gloria Tso reports.

These are your top stories in music for Thursday, March 12.

If the persistent call from local and national government to combat the coronavirus and keep it in check has failed to motivate people, that all changed when Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson..

In the United States, little if anything about the testing has been efficient or convenient. In Australia, it is free and widely available.
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are receiving an outpouring of support from fellow celebrities following their testing positive for coronavirus on Wednesday (March...
