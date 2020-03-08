Global  

Trump: 'Not concerned' about Brazilian official

USATODAY.com Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
President Donald Trump says he's "not concerned" that a senior Brazilian official who attended weekend events with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida has tested positive for the coronavirus. (March 12)
 
News video: Trump Met With Brazilian Official Who Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Trump Met With Brazilian Official Who Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus 01:04

 Trump Met With Brazilian Official Who Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus Brazilian communications chief Fábio Wajngarten visited with President Donald Trump on Saturday at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach. Brazil's government confirmed that Wajngarten has tested positive for the...

A Brazilian official has tested positive for coronavirus.

President Donald Trump says he isn't concerned that the coronavirus is getting closer to the nation's capital and the White House.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence had "almost no interaction" with a Brazilian government official they met in Florida last week who...
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he was not concerned about being exposed to the coronavirus after dining last week with a Brazilian government...
