Nuggets players, staff told to stay away from team facility due to coronavirus pandemic

Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

As the NBA reckons with the self-imposed suspension of its season due to the coronavirus pandemic , the Nuggets have implemented a 3-to-4-day self- quarantine policy where no players or staff are to use the team’s facilities, according to a source close to the situation. 👓 View full article



