Nuggets players, staff told to stay away from team facility due to coronavirus pandemic

Denver Post Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
As the NBA reckons with the self-imposed suspension of its season due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Nuggets have implemented a 3-to-4-day self-quarantine policy where no players or staff are to use the team’s facilities, according to a source close to the situation.
