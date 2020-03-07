Global  

Judge orders Chelsea Manning to be released from jail

Thursday, 12 March 2020
A federal judge ordered the release of former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning on Thursday, just one day after she attempted to take her own life while in prison. 
 Chelsea Manning is to be released from jail.

Manning was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

US Judge orders Chelsea Manning's release from prison

Former US Army soldier and WikiLeaks whistleblower Chelsea Manning was imprisoned for refusing to testify in a case investigating the organization. She was...
