Disney World Closing Over Coronavirus Pandemic
Friday, 13 March 2020 (
2 hours ago)
Disney World is closing because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Disney To Shut California Parks
Walt Disney is a family favorite, many families save for years to visit Disneyland or Disney World.
Unfortunately, there is bad news for anyone who was planning to visit anytime soon.
Disneyland and..
Disneyland Closes in Response to Coronavirus
Disneyland Closes in
Response to Coronavirus Walt Disney Company
announced the closure of its
Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, CA,
on Thursday afternoon. Known as the "happiest place on..
