Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's top expert on infectious diseases and has served as scientific adviser for every president since Ronald Reagan, spoke before a House Oversight Meeting on Thursday that the coronavirus testing system is a "failing." Hours after those remarks, he spoke to "CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell.

You Might Like

Tweets about this erdogan kardashian RT @HuffPost: The nation's top infectious diseases expert dropped hard facts on Sean Hannity, lawmakers and the president. https://t.co/TBi… 20 minutes ago All Kinds of Nope "It will go away. Just stay calm. It will go away," Trump said. "The next day the US's top infectious-disease exper… https://t.co/KvmNNy6yBl 25 minutes ago Resistance Central RT @cfcpac: Fauci: More tests available in ‘a week or so’: Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert at the National Institutes… 43 minutes ago CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Fauci: More tests available in ‘a week or so’: Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert at the National… https://t.co/UbOBlFitAQ 44 minutes ago Pamabama RT @starsandstripes: "The system is not really geared to what we need right now,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert… 53 minutes ago Win RT @spark_radio_net: Dr. Anthony Fauci, top expert on infectious diseases, says it’s “not too late” for broader coronavir… https://t.co/sn1… 58 minutes ago Jennifer Douglas RT @owermohle: Anthony Fauci might be the only person everyone in Washington trusts right now. I sat down with the nation’s top infectious… 1 hour ago Natalia A. RT @nytimes: Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading expert on infectious diseases, is widely respected for his ability to explain science… 1 hour ago