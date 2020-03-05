Global  

These K-12 schools are closing due to coronavirus: Kyrene, Cartwright, Osborn

azcentral.com Friday, 13 March 2020
The state superintendent and governor are not recommending schools close, but some are closing anyway due to coronavirus concerns.
 
News video: Schools taking precautionary measures amid coronavirus concerns

Schools taking precautionary measures amid coronavirus concerns 02:07

 Schools, colleges and universities across Florida are boosting their online learning tools and are ready to transition students from classrooms to at home computers if the coronavirus impacts worsen.

Parents split on coronavirus precautions at state schools [Video]Parents split on coronavirus precautions at state schools

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has closed all public, private and charter schools amid the spread of coronavirus.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:44Published

Denver Public Schools will cancel classes for 3 weeks to mitigate spread of coronavirus [Video]Denver Public Schools will cancel classes for 3 weeks to mitigate spread of coronavirus

Denver Public Schools will be closed Monday, March 16 through at least April 5 (teachers have a work day scheduled on the 6th) on an extended Spring break to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 15:22Published


Inside the day Seattle Public Schools decided to close because of the coronavirus

The novel coronavirus has brought Washington’s largest school district to a reluctant halt. For nearly two weeks, as more than 115 other schools across the...
Seattle Times

How are U.S. schools preparing for a coronavirus outbreak?

Schools around the world have shut down amid mounting coronavirus outbreaks. Although it appears children are less susceptible to the virus than adults, several...
CBS News

missmayra42

Mayra Yael RT @jaydas_nina: What really makes me sad about these schools closing is the children who rely on the system for free breakfast and free lu… 2 minutes ago

joceyycx

🦋jocey🦋 RT @bxlocs: LBPHS events and sports are cancelled or postponed due to the coronaVirus.They want to cancel our events but have no plans in c… 2 minutes ago

rvndan1

rae📍 There’s a lot of kids bout to miss a meal because these schools closing. 2 minutes ago

pearlykim

Picklepuss Pearlykim RT @Seriousmom_shit: Schools are closing everywhere and I can’t be alone with these kids yet. This is not my time. I’m just not ready. I… 3 minutes ago

Happy2BMom1

DEPLORABLE ME RT @1040bay: School-age kids aren’t part of the high-risk group. When kids stay home, a parent has 2stay home frm work. With all these scho… 4 minutes ago

OmegaLeonidas91

David RT @Keirabug: The fact that all these governors are coming out and closing k-12 schools for weeks upon weeks, meanwhile Sacramento’s city d… 4 minutes ago

SoulStar3243

⭐SoulStαr⭐ RT @TrueKingOfSkill: Okay holy fuck, some universities in Ontario are closing down, but mine and a few others refuse to, and remain open.… 4 minutes ago

Rashtriya2020

नचिकेत हिन्दुराष्ट्रीय RT @IndinNederlands: @Rupeshpa2 Schools are open because there are few infections there and the environment is less international. Moreover… 5 minutes ago

