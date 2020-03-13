Global  

Space Needle to suspend operations amid coronavirus outbreak

Seattle Times Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Seattle’s best-known landmark will suspend operations for almost three weeks due to COVID-19 concerns, according to a statement from Space Needle management Thursday evening. The observation tower will be closed to the public beginning Friday and lasting until March 31. “We apologize for any inconvenience caused by this closure and look forward to welcoming Guests […]
