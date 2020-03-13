Space Needle to suspend operations amid coronavirus outbreak

Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Seattle’s best-known landmark will suspend operations for almost three weeks due to COVID-19 concerns, according to a statement from Space Needle management Thursday evening. The observation tower will be closed to the public beginning Friday and lasting until March 31. “We apologize for any inconvenience caused by this closure and look forward to welcoming Guests […] 👓 View full article

