Coronavirus Live Updates: Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, Wife of Canada’s Leader, Tests Positive for Virus

NYTimes.com Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
China records the lowest number of infections yet. In the United States, stocks plunge despite the Fed’s $1.5 trillion offer to banks.
News video: Wife of Canadian Prime Minister Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Wife of Canadian Prime Minister Tests Positive for Coronavirus 00:56

 Wife of Canadian Prime Minister Tests Positive for Coronavirus Sophie Grégoire Trudeau experienced mild, flu-like symptoms that prompted her to get tested on Wednesday. She recently returned to Canada from a trip to London. Sophie Trudeau, via 'The Wall Street Journal' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau...

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau To Be In Isolation Following Wife's Positive Coronavirus Diagnosis [Video]Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau To Be In Isolation Following Wife's Positive Coronavirus Diagnosis

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in isolation for 14 days. His wife, Sophie, recently returned from London and tested positive for coronavirus after experiencing flu-like symptoms. The..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus [Video]Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus

As UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned of “the worst public health crisis in a generation”, world leaders are coming into close contact with Covid-19. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 02:26Published


Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, Wife of Canada’s Leader, Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will remain in isolation for the next two weeks.
NYTimes.com

Coronavirus latest: Canadian PM Trudeau's wife tests positive for COVID-19

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, tested positive for the virus after returning from the UK. Follow DW for the latest...
Deutsche Welle

thequianafulton

Quiana Fulton RT @nytimes: Breaking News: Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, tested positive for the coronavir… 2 minutes ago

victoria_scherr

Victoria Scherr RT @ABC: JUST IN: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are self-isolating after she experienced poss… 8 minutes ago

in_mixers

Who do you stan? RT @ABC: NEW: Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to state… 26 minutes ago

ohiomary

Mary Rack RT @Reuters: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in isolation for two weeks after his wife, Sophie, tested positive for coronavi… 32 minutes ago

noracistwall

Oust the motherfucker RT @NBCNews: UPDATE: Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, wife of Canadian PM Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus. PM Trudeau is not showing a… 44 minutes ago

