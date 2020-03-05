Global  

United States approves coronavirus test in race to boost screening capacity

Reuters Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued emergency authorization for a coronavirus test made by Swiss diagnostics maker Roche , a move aimed at boosting screening capacity to help contain the growing epidemic.
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Democratic Presidential Candidates Cancel Rallies Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Democratic Presidential Candidates Cancel Rallies Amid Coronavirus Crisis 00:32

 Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders canceled primary election night rallies on Tuesday. According to Reuters, both campaigns were following guidance from public officials over the coronavirus outbreak. The Democratic party has also said the next debate between the Biden...

