State Officials Consider Closing Schools Due To Coronavirus

NPR Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The coronavirus outbreak has moved into a new phase, compelling some state leaders to take the unusual step of closing schools statewide. More states may soon do the same.
Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2
News video: Gov. Stitt, Commissioner of Health, state officials Provides Coronavirus Update in OKC

Gov. Stitt, Commissioner of Health, state officials Provides Coronavirus Update in OKC 24:30

 Gov. Stitt, Commissioner of Health, state officials Provides Coronavirus Update in OKC

Recent related videos from verified sources

Parents split on coronavirus precautions at state schools [Video]Parents split on coronavirus precautions at state schools

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has closed all public, private and charter schools amid the spread of coronavirus.

Duration: 02:45

Spring Break Has Miami Beach Officials Concerned About Coronavirus Spread [Video]Spring Break Has Miami Beach Officials Concerned About Coronavirus Spread

CBS4's Hank Tester reports the city has declared a state of emergency.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:53


Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. virus death toll rises to 11 with California victim

SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus climbed to 11 on Wednesday with a victim succumbing in California — the nation's first reported...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesNew Zealand Herald

As schools close, Colorado prepares to shift coronavirus response to focus on softening impacts

As state health officials warned the new coronavirus could linger in Colorado for months, major Denver-area school districts began announcing closures on...
Denver Post Also reported by •FOXNews.combizjournalsNewsday

