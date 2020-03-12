Coronavirus in Delaware: State of emergency goes into effect at 8 a.m. Friday, latest updates

Complete Communities @JohnCarneyDE issued a State of Emergency declaration to prepare for the spread of #Covid_19. The State of Emergenc… https://t.co/xIjAY1G3ep 1 hour ago

Nancy Willing RT @WDEL: The city of Dover pulled any permits it distributed for gatherings of 100 people or more, in accordance with Gov. John Carney's w… 2 hours ago

101.7FM / 1150AM WDEL The city of Dover pulled any permits it distributed for gatherings of 100 people or more, in accordance with Gov. J… https://t.co/Yj44PAMTKn 2 hours ago

LeadingAge New Jersey & Delaware RT @LtGovernorDE: Governor John Carney has declared a State of Emergency to help prepare and prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. T… 2 hours ago

Lukas Emory RT @jaivirdi: Delaware is now in a state of emergency and is offering drive-thru testing. https://t.co/JyCDQHjS2r 2 hours ago

Gabriel Doncel RT @acherry13: Gov. @JohnCarneyDE on @WDEL: "We're going to get through this" as State of Emergency tied to #coronavirus goes into effect i… 2 hours ago

saskia RT @W7VOA: #Delaware is the 20th US state to declare a state of emergency due to the #coronavirus. 3 hours ago