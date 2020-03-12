Global  

Coronavirus in Delaware: State of emergency goes into effect at 8 a.m. Friday, latest updates

Friday, 13 March 2020
Here's the latest news on the coronavirus and its impact on Delaware and the region, for March 13.
 
News video: FULL NEWS CONFERENCE: Palm Beach County issues state of emergency over coronavirus

FULL NEWS CONFERENCE: Palm Beach County issues state of emergency over coronavirus 46:36

 A state of emergency has been issued in Palm Beach County to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, officials announced Friday.

Coronavirus on the West Coast [Video]Coronavirus on the West Coast

Cheddar's Alyssa Julya Smith on the latest coronavirus impact on the west coast. California Governor Gavin Newsom released an executive order Thursday allowing health officials and emergency services..

Coronavirus Latest: Schools Closings Around Maryland [Video]Coronavirus Latest: Schools Closings Around Maryland

Here's the latest on Coronavirus in Maryland on Friday, March 13, 2020

Coronavirus: Spain to declare emergency as deaths pass 100

A state of emergency will come into effect on Saturday amid a steep rise in coronavirus deaths.
BBC News

Coronavirus latest: Germany reports fifth death from COVID-19

An 80-year-old man has died in the state of Bavaria, according to public health authorities. Pressure is mounting on authorities as the coronavirus pandemic...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •Delawareonline

CompCommunityDE

Complete Communities @JohnCarneyDE issued a State of Emergency declaration to prepare for the spread of #Covid_19. The State of Emergenc… https://t.co/xIjAY1G3ep 1 hour ago

nannyfat

Nancy Willing RT @WDEL: The city of Dover pulled any permits it distributed for gatherings of 100 people or more, in accordance with Gov. John Carney's w… 2 hours ago

WDEL

101.7FM / 1150AM WDEL The city of Dover pulled any permits it distributed for gatherings of 100 people or more, in accordance with Gov. J… https://t.co/Yj44PAMTKn 2 hours ago

LeadingAgeNJDE

LeadingAge New Jersey & Delaware RT @LtGovernorDE: Governor John Carney has declared a State of Emergency to help prepare and prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. T… 2 hours ago

lukasemory

Lukas Emory RT @jaivirdi: Delaware is now in a state of emergency and is offering drive-thru testing. https://t.co/JyCDQHjS2r 2 hours ago

689DNCL

Gabriel Doncel RT @acherry13: Gov. @JohnCarneyDE on @WDEL: "We're going to get through this" as State of Emergency tied to #coronavirus goes into effect i… 2 hours ago

sasky1959

saskia RT @W7VOA: #Delaware is the 20th US state to declare a state of emergency due to the #coronavirus3 hours ago

jaivirdi

Jaipreet Virdi Delaware is now in a state of emergency and is offering drive-thru testing. https://t.co/JyCDQHjS2r 3 hours ago

