Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > How The Lack Of Coronavirus Test Kits Is Playing Out

How The Lack Of Coronavirus Test Kits Is Playing Out

NPR Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Much of the responsibility to test for and respond to the coronavirus is at the state level. But states' capabilities vary and they face challenges.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published < > Embed
News video: Amazon and Gate Foundation May Team Up to Deliver Coronavirus Test Kits In Seattle

Amazon and Gate Foundation May Team Up to Deliver Coronavirus Test Kits In Seattle 00:24

 Amazon Care, the company's virtual medical clinic, is reportedly in talks with the Gates Foundation to deliver coronavirus test kits to Seattle homes who have been affected by the outbreak. Test kits will include nose swabs that can be mailed to the University of Washington for inspection.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Local schools canceling class due to coronavirus [Video]Local schools canceling class due to coronavirus

Schools are starting spring break early to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:36Published

Coronavirus outbreak expected to slow Argentina’s economy [Video]Coronavirus outbreak expected to slow Argentina’s economy

Ailing Latin American economy likely to be put to the test on several fronts including tourism, export demand and devaluation of currencies.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Gates Foundation is funding at-home coronavirus test kits in Washington state

Gates Foundation is funding at-home coronavirus test kits in Washington state· The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is funding a project to provide at-home coronavirus test kits to those at risk of infection in the Seattle, Washington,...
Business Insider

U.S. Surgeon General Says About 75,000 Coronavirus Test Kits Available

U.S. Surgeon General Says About 75,000 Coronavirus Test Kits AvailableWatch VideoThe U.S. Surgeon General says the number of coronavirus testing kits available to the public is increasing, following reports of a testing kit...
Newsy


Tweets about this

MEwarrior_au

Jacquie Wilson 🦋 RT @R_tinti: @TurnItUp4ME @CDCgov Rep Katie Porter does an excellent job getting head of CDC to commit to COVID19 testing for all in the US… 51 seconds ago

theresamax

Theresa RT @CAPAction: People around the country are being denied coronavirus tests and the Trump administration is doing shockingly little to addr… 13 minutes ago

Biggy_Tallz

Iggy Thomas RT @NegarMortazavi: Prominent Dr Minoo Mohraz said Iran was initially behind on detecting coronavirus cases due to a lack of test kits beca… 15 minutes ago

fabfashionista8

a beltran @NNUBonnie @NationalNurses @ChrisHayesTV @RichardTrumka re: #COVID19—in face of lack of minimal testing New Jersey… https://t.co/Y8zpGbm7M2 21 minutes ago

fabfashionista8

a beltran @NYGovCuomo re: #COVID19—in face of lack of minimal testing New Jersey will soon experience a need for: - N95 Fac… https://t.co/ngmBv43Oqq 23 minutes ago

fabfashionista8

a beltran @LtGovOliver @GovMurphy re: #COVID19—in face of lack of minimal testing New Jersey will soon experience a need for… https://t.co/pfkIsm6DZR 24 minutes ago

sechakales

Sarah Chakales Slow response time & lack of transparency are big issues here. #Florida doctors awaiting #coronavirus test kits. Th… https://t.co/shXEc3l60C 26 minutes ago

wics_abc20

WICS ABC 20 As the threat of COVID-19 grows, many experts are concerned there aren't enough test kits to test potential patient… https://t.co/BgGYaNmXL3 36 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.