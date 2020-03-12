Global  

Pelosi promises coronavirus relief package for Americans

CBS News Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
President Trump's aides spent Thursday negotiating with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on a plan to help people who have taken a financial hit amid the coronavirus pandemic. Pelosi expressed optimism after an all-day negotiation with officials, promising that the relief package would cover sick leave, unemployment insurance and family medical leave. Paula Reid breaks down how the pandemic response is playing out in the nation's capital.
 U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday that the Democratic-controlled chamber would pass a coronavirus economic aid package, which would provide free coronavirus testing and two weeks of paid sick leave for those affected by the virus.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces an $8.3 billion funding package called the Family First Act, slated to help state and local hospitals and health systems get more testing, support small business who have..

Trump Suspends Travel From Europe to the US President Donald Trump addressed the nation from the Oval Office on the day the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Speaking for just..

The House was set to vote on the relief plan on Saturday. Department of Defense has banned official travel for service members in the U.S.
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Trump administration hoped to announce agreement Friday on a coronavirus aid package to reassure anxious...
