Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Kevin Love Pledges $100,000 To Help Cleveland Cavaliers Employees During Coronavirus League Suspension

Kevin Love Pledges $100,000 To Help Cleveland Cavaliers Employees During Coronavirus League Suspension

Daily Caller Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love has pledged a ton of money to help employees of the team. Love, who has been a star with the Cavaliers for years, pledged $100,000 to help employees with their financial burdens as the league is shutdown because of the coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Published < > Embed
News video: Vidler's takes extra steps to protect customers and employees from COVID-19

Vidler's takes extra steps to protect customers and employees from COVID-19 01:54

 As shoppers continue to buy essentials some stores are making sure they're protecting both their customers and employees from the Coronavirus. Vidler's in East Aurora is one of them.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

First responders, essential employees prepare to treat potential coronavirus patients [Video]First responders, essential employees prepare to treat potential coronavirus patients

The Cleveland Division of Emergency Medical Service announced employees have already operated using new protocols after a patient exhibiting coronavirus symptoms required treatment.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:09Published

NBA Suspends Remainder of Regular Season Due to Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]NBA Suspends Remainder of Regular Season Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

NBA Suspends Remainder of Regular Season Due to Coronavirus Pandemic On Wednesday night, the NBA announced the indefinite suspension of the league’s current season. According to their..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

NBA Star Kevin Love Donates $100,000 to Cleveland Cavaliers Staff Amid Suspension

In times of overwhelming uncertainty, Cleveland Cavaliers player Kevin Love is paying it forward. After the NBA announced the immediate suspension of the 2020...
E! Online

Cavaliers' Love pledges $100K for arena workers

Cavaliers star Kevin Love pledged $100,000 to aid arena workers displaced by the league's response to the coronavirus, saying he hoped "others will step up."
ESPN


Tweets about this

Zanderland3

Zanderland RT @InhellJourney: This man demonstrates the best of America. Trump and the GOP demonstrate the worst and most corrupt. "NBA player Kevin L… 7 minutes ago

AClearView4

A-Clear-View Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love pledges $100,000 to help arena staff https://t.co/Kzoz3SGzzN via @10tv 👍Good for hi… https://t.co/4NVcxrrcay 44 minutes ago

areinasworld

rein RT @10TV: Cleveland @cavs' Kevin Love pledges $100,000 to help arena staff https://t.co/lzqscnYrQi #10TV https://t.co/l7edAIzQ1M 1 hour ago

carloanolinMB

Carlo Anolin RT @mbsportsonline: Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love has committed $100,000 to help workers at the team's arena and support staff imp… 3 hours ago

MollyBrewerTV

Molly Brewer K Love ❤️ FULL STORY: https://t.co/ucs2tbWIGa https://t.co/o8vw0fgcCg 3 hours ago

djfamili26

ARMANDO GUTIÉRREZ NAÑEZ RT @CavsNationCP: Kevin Love pledges $100,000 to help pay for #Cavs employees affected by coronavirus https://t.co/WA02c85wH9 4 hours ago

stagatha2

st_agatha ✍🏻 RT @INQUIRERSports: Kevin Love has committed $100,000 to help workers at the team’s arena and support staff impacted by the suspension of t… 5 hours ago

INQUIRERSports

INQUIRER Sports Kevin Love has committed $100,000 to help workers at the team’s arena and support staff impacted by the suspension… https://t.co/AvLWIYOXv9 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.