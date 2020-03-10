Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Coronavirus Updates: Six Public School Sites And Brooklyn College Close Due To COVID-19 Concerns

Coronavirus Updates: Six Public School Sites And Brooklyn College Close Due To COVID-19 Concerns

Gothamist Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus Updates: Six Public School Sites And Brooklyn College Close Due To COVID-19 ConcernsAs of Friday morning, New York City has 95 confirmed cases. [ more › ]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

CPS: No Plans To Close Schools For Now, Despite Coronavirus Concerns [Video]CPS: No Plans To Close Schools For Now, Despite Coronavirus Concerns

With a CPS worker testing positive for the coronavirus, the Chicago Public School District said, for now, there are no plans to cancel classes and that cleaning efforts throughout city schools are..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

NCAA March Madness tournament to be held without fans

College basketball fans will have to enjoy the madness from a distance. The general public won’t be allowed to attend this year’s NCAA men’s and women’s...
bizjournals

Otterbein, Kent State cancel in-person classes

Otterbein University has canceled all in-person classes this week in response to concerns about the spread of COVID-19 in Ohio. The Westerville college joins...
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

paranoide

Hernán RT @nycjim: #CORONAVIRUS update: *Brazil media reports say that President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive. He dined with Trump less than… 2 minutes ago

SirNathanWoods

Nathan D. Woods RT @ZACHARYSBOE5: DC Public Schools will move to distance learning for all its students March 16-31st. For closure and modified schedule… 4 minutes ago

nycjim

Jim Roberts #CORONAVIRUS update: *Brazil media reports say that President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive. He dined with Tru… https://t.co/Pew98rYCZ1 10 minutes ago

AnnaLysaGayle

Anna-Lysa Gayle Updates on school closures here 👇🏾 Latest: D.C. Public Schools will be closed March 16-31 https://t.co/hVKQNPUPLs 11 minutes ago

CindeleWolff

Cindy Wolff RT @Gothamist: Six public schools sites in Staten Island and Brooklyn, along with Brooklyn College, were closed Friday due to coronavirus c… 16 minutes ago

Hillaryh4444Hos

Hil has 🍑 RT @WNYC: Six public school sites in Staten Island and Brooklyn, along with Brooklyn College, were closed Friday due to one confirmed case… 28 minutes ago

ZACHARYSBOE5

Zachary Parker, Ward 5 SBOE Rep DC Public Schools will move to distance learning for all its students March 16-31st. For closure and modified sch… https://t.co/sLkE54JFi3 38 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.