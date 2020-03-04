Doctor outlines recommendations for getting a coronavirus test



Recent related videos from verified sources Apps saving patients a trip to the doctor as coronavirus cases grow As fears continue over the spread of the coronavirus, most insurance companies and hospitals are saving patients from a trip to the doctor's office through apps. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:45Published 1 week ago Pence: Any Doctor Can Order Coronavirus Test For Any American A doctor’s order is all that is needed for any American to be tested for the novel coronavirus. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:35Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Parallax subsidiary makes telemedicine app immediately available to US doctors as coronavirus spreads Parallax Health Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:PRLX) subsidiary Parallax Health Management Inc has made its Good Health Outcomes remote patient monitoring app available...

Proactive Investors 1 day ago



Trump administration’s mixed coronavirus messages As coronavirus reaches Washington, D.C., the Trump administration has had a fractured public response. President Trump claimed there is a test for anyone who...

CBS News 4 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this