Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Doctor outlines recommendations for getting a coronavirus test

Doctor outlines recommendations for getting a coronavirus test

CBS News Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The U.S. still does not have a clear picture of its own coronavirus outbreak, in part because of a major shortage in testing supplies. The Trump administration has promised millions of tests, but CBS News spoke to doctors and potential patients who say they are not getting them. As the crisis unfolds, Dr. Jon LaPook joins "CBS This Morning" to help explain why it has been such a problem.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Apps saving patients a trip to the doctor as coronavirus cases grow [Video]Apps saving patients a trip to the doctor as coronavirus cases grow

As fears continue over the spread of the coronavirus, most insurance companies and hospitals are saving patients from a trip to the doctor's office through apps.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:45Published

Pence: Any Doctor Can Order Coronavirus Test For Any American [Video]Pence: Any Doctor Can Order Coronavirus Test For Any American

A doctor’s order is all that is needed for any American to be tested for the novel coronavirus.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Parallax subsidiary makes telemedicine app immediately available to US doctors as coronavirus spreads

Parallax Health Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:PRLX) subsidiary Parallax Health Management Inc has made its Good Health Outcomes remote patient monitoring app available...
Proactive Investors

Trump administration’s mixed coronavirus messages

As coronavirus reaches Washington, D.C., the Trump administration has had a fractured public response. President Trump claimed there is a test for anyone who...
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.