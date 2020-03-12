|
Coronavirus In Sports: The Masters Postpones 2020 Tournament
|
|
Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley announced Friday that the 2020 Masters Tournament will be postponed.
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
March Madness Canceled Due to Coronavirus
March Madness Canceled Due to Coronavirus On Thursday, the NCAA announced tournaments for men's and women's basketball will no longer take place. The decision is the latest move in response to the..
Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:08Published
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this