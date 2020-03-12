Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Coronavirus In Sports: The Masters Postpones 2020 Tournament

Coronavirus In Sports: The Masters Postpones 2020 Tournament

cbs4.com Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley announced Friday that the 2020 Masters Tournament will be postponed.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

The Masters Postponed and Other PGA Tour Events Canceled Due to Coronavirus [Video]The Masters Postponed and Other PGA Tour Events Canceled Due to Coronavirus

The Masters Postponed and Other PGA Tour Events Canceled Due to Coronavirus The Masters, scheduled for April 9-12, has been postponed until a later date that has yet to be determined. Fred Ridley,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:25Published

March Madness Canceled Due to Coronavirus  [Video]March Madness Canceled Due to Coronavirus 

March Madness Canceled Due to Coronavirus On Thursday, the NCAA announced tournaments for men's and women's basketball will no longer take place. The decision is the latest move in response to the..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The Masters Postpones 2020 Tournament Due To Coronavirus

Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley announced Friday that the 2020 Masters Tournament will be postponed.
CBS 2

New Jersey sports betting hurt by loss of NCAA Tournament, Masters, NBA, MLB, NHL

New Jersey was poised to shatter sports betting revenue records as March Madness approached, but now sports books around the state are in limbo.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

99bama

Chad Stegall RT @AFP_Sport: #UPDATE "Considering the latest information and expert analysis, we have decided at this time to postpone the Masters tourna… 7 minutes ago

abhilashbTOI

Abhilash Augusta National postpones Masters golf due to coronavirus https://t.co/6AnogxzBNm via @TOISports 2 hours ago

gasfuel

automotive Coronavirus In Sports: The Masters Postpones 2020 Tournament https://t.co/seGTibGGxN 2 hours ago

TOIWestUP

TOIWestUP RT @timesofindia: #TheMasters #CautionYesPanicNo #CoronavirusPandemic Augusta National postpones @TheMasters golf due to coronavirus R… 2 hours ago

Nay763

Tene' Pagan RT @AUG_Jobs: Augusta National postpones Masters due to coronavirus https://t.co/hZeUssEDsJ 3 hours ago

TheGolferBabe

The Golfer Babe Augusta National postpones Masters golf due to coronavirus https://t.co/DvZPqh9wF8 3 hours ago

timesofindia

Times of India #TheMasters #CautionYesPanicNo #CoronavirusPandemic Augusta National postpones @TheMasters golf due to coronaviru… https://t.co/oWbqwIKs5B 4 hours ago

india_bet

India Bet Augusta National postpones Masters golf due to coronavirus https://t.co/veH2x3KsEH https://t.co/a7n7XpsdVZ 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.