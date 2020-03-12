Global  

Boston Marathon is pushed back 5 months to September

CBS News Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
"Our priority right now is the health and safety of our runners," said Boston's mayor.
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: Boston Marathon To Be Rescheduled For The Fall

Boston Marathon To Be Rescheduled For The Fall 01:55

 WBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni reports.

Runners Upset Boston Marathon Will Be Postponed [Video]Runners Upset Boston Marathon Will Be Postponed

WBZ-TV's Katie Brace spoke with frustrated runners.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:54Published

WBZ Evening News Update For March 12 [Video]WBZ Evening News Update For March 12

Threat of coronavirus closes some public schools; Boston Marathon will not be run in April; March Madness canceled; MLB postpones opening day; Rain moves in Friday.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:40Published


Boston Marathon postponed until Sept. 14 amid virus concerns

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Marathon, the world's most celebrated footrace, was postponed until Sept. 14 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Boston Mayor...
SeattlePI.com

Alert: Organizers postpone the Boston Marathon until Sept. 14 because of rising concerns over the coronavirus pandemic

BOSTON (AP) — Organizers postpone the Boston Marathon until Sept. 14 because of rising concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •USATODAY.comFOX SportsSeattle Times

