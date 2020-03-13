Global  

Early Addition: Karlie Kloss's Dad Is Crowdsourcing Coronavirus Ideas On Facebook For Jared Kushner

Friday, 13 March 2020
Because Trump is trying to blame Obama for everything again, check out today's midday links: social distancing tips, parents not taking coronavirus seriously, Radiohead songs ranked, Jing Fong closed, new Jay Electronica, dog makes bed and more. [ more › ]
