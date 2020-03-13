Global  

REPORT: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Daily Caller Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Bolsonaro was tested for the virus after his press secretary Fabio Wajngartden tested positive for the coronavirus
News video: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Reportedly Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Reportedly Tests Positive For Coronavirus 00:45

 Jair Bolsonaro has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Tests Positive For The Coronavirus [Video]Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Tests Positive For The Coronavirus

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has tested positive for COVID-19 after coming in contact with a Brazilian dignitary over the weekend.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:01Published

Trump 'most likely' will get tested for the coronavirus [Video]Trump 'most likely' will get tested for the coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would 'most likely' get tested for the coronavirus, after he was pressed by reporters asking about his contact with a Brazilian official who tested positive for the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:05Published


JUST IN: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Tests Positive For Coronavirus After Meeting With Trump

JUST IN: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Tests Positive For Coronavirus After Meeting With TrumpBrazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tested positive for the coronavirus this week just days after meeting with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike...
Mediaite

Fox News Contributor Says Trump Should Be Quarantined For Possible Coronavirus Exposure

Fox News' contributor Guy Benson stated on Fox New's Outnumbered that President Donald Trump should have been tested for the coronavirus - further questioning...
Mediaite Also reported by •The VergeReutersNews24

