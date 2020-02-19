Global  

CNN's Andrew Gillum found 'inebriated' in Miami Beach hotel room; cops recover meth

FOXNews.com Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Former Democratic candidate for Florida governor, Andrew Gillum, was found "inebriated" early Friday morning in a hotel where meth was also recovered, according to a Miami Beach police report.
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Police: Andrew Gillum Linked To Crystal Meth Incident In Miami Beach Hotel

Police: Andrew Gillum Linked To Crystal Meth Incident In Miami Beach Hotel 00:45

 Andrew Gillum was linked to a drug-related incident in Miami Beach.

Andrew Gillum in Miami Beach Hotel Room as Man Overdosed, Police Say

The police are not pursuing criminal charges in an apparent overdose involving a friend of Mr. Gillum’s, the former Democratic nominee for Florida governor.
NYTimes.com

Andrew Gillum Involved in Suspected Meth-Related Incident in Miami Hotel Room

Andrew Gillum Involved in Suspected Meth-Related Incident in Miami Hotel RoomAndrew Gillum, current CNN contributor and former candidate for Florida governor, was found “inebriated” in a hotel room early Friday morning after police...
Mediaite

