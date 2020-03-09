Global  

Disney World Closes Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Bringing The Entire Empire To A Standstill

Daily Caller Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
'We are proceeding with the closure of our theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Paris Resort'
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Disney World To Close Saturday

Disney World To Close Saturday 00:19

 Universal Orlando will also be shutting down.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Family planning Disney trip forced to cancel at the last minute [Video]Family planning Disney trip forced to cancel at the last minute

A local family got the text they were dreading this week. A trip they'd been planning for two years to Disney World was canceled because of the coronavirus.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:55Published

Coronavirus Isn't Affecting Disney World Attendance but It is Affecting Local Economy [Video]Coronavirus Isn't Affecting Disney World Attendance but It is Affecting Local Economy

Tourists aren’t cancelling their Disney World plans, but business are cancelling their Florida plans. Costing the state millions of dollars in revenue. Veuer’s Taisha Henry has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Disney, Universal close theme parks due to coronavirus

Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort, two of Orlando’s top theme parks in visitation and the region's top employers, are closing down temporarily due...
bizjournals

Disney delays Mulan and New Mutants over coronavirus fears

Disney delays Mulan and New Mutants over coronavirus fearsImage: Disney Disney is delaying Mulan’s release due to the coronavirus pandemic spreading across the world, according to Variety. There is no new release...
The Verge

