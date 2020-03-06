Global  

NY Lawmakers Push New Bill To Combat Price Gouging As COVID-19 Spreads

Gothamist Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
NY Lawmakers Push New Bill To Combat Price Gouging As COVID-19 SpreadsA new state bill would determine what price hikes would be deemed excessive price gouging during public health emergencies, like the COVID-19 outbreak. [ more › ]
News video: San Diego warns against coronavirus price gouging

San Diego warns against coronavirus price gouging 02:07

 San Diego County’s District Attorney Monday warned of price gouging amid the coronavirus.

