Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > President Trump Declares National Emergency Over Coronavirus Outbreak

President Trump Declares National Emergency Over Coronavirus Outbreak

CBS 2 Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
President Trump declared a national emergency to address the coronavirus, he announced during a Rose Garden press conference on Friday afternoon.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: President Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus

President Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus 30:14

 Watch President Trump's full news conference from the White House.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump to get coronavirus test 'fairly soon' [Video]Trump to get coronavirus test 'fairly soon'

US president Donald Trump said he is likely to be tested for the coronavirus "fairly soon," as questions swirl about why the president, his top aides and his family aren't doing more to protect..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published

Trump declares coronavirus a national emergency [Video]Trump declares coronavirus a national emergency

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday declared a national emergency over the fast-spreading coronavirus, opening the door to providing what he said was about $50 billion in federal aid to fight the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump declares national emergency to deal with coronavirus

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Friday declared a national emergency to respond to the coronavirus pandemic and announced new steps he said would speed...
Seattle Times

America explodes into food stockpiling PANIC after the malicious media and incompetent government spent the last six weeks condemning people for getting prepared

(Natural News) America has exploded into a nationwide food stockpiling panic today in the hours after President Trump declared a national emergency in an effort...
NaturalNews.com


Tweets about this

cristina3popa

Cristina Popa Coronavirus: US President Donald Trump declares national emergency #Coronavirus https://t.co/9zdojMiymO 4 seconds ago

wonderstux

K.🌷 RT @spectatorindex: BREAKING: President Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus outbreak 9 seconds ago

Katherine022610

Katherine Van Dyck Bond✝️ RT @seanhannity: **BREAKING NEWS: 'To unleash the full power of the federal government I am officially declaring a National Emergency.'** h… 33 seconds ago

edngai078_ni

eddie ni RT @cmccbyfaith: 🇺🇸President Trump Declares National Emergency🇺🇸 🔴I Stand w Pres. Trump ⚪️Do you stand w @realDonaldTrump 🔵Do yo… 34 seconds ago

Sripriy15217114

dentico 🇮🇳 "Coronavirus: US President Donald Trump declares national emergency" #Coronavirus https://t.co/wwonI6l7lk 46 seconds ago

GPAWALTON

GPAWALTON RT @Pismo_B: “The spirit and the will of our nation is unbreakable. We will defeat this threat. When America is tested, America rises to th… 49 seconds ago

Me_Dont_Judge

WatsInAName RT @BNODesk: BREAKING: U.S. president Trump declares a national emergency due to coronavirus 56 seconds ago

Dina23088237

Dina RT @CBNNews: UPDATE: President Trump Declares This Sunday as National Day of Prayer, SBC Also Calls for Prayers https://t.co/9CQBOxbeMM 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.