‘Star Trek: Picard: The Last Best Hope’ Author Una McCormack Calls Writing Picard Novel An ‘Absolutely Brilliant Dream Come True’

CBS 2 Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
'Star Trek: Picard: The Last Best Hope' author Una McCormack discusses her latest entry into the 'Star Trek' universe.
News video: Star Trek Picard S01E08 Broken Pieces - Clip - Data's Feelings for Picard

Star Trek Picard S01E08 Broken Pieces - Clip - Data's Feelings for Picard 02:21

 Star Trek Picard 1x08 Broken Pieces - Clip - Data's Feelings for Picard Soji and Picard discuss love and emotion. Star Trek Picard Episode 8 "Broken Pieces" #StarTrekPicard #Picard

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Star Trek Picard 1x09 Et in Arcadia Ego Part 1 - Clip - Soji Arrives Home [Video]Star Trek Picard 1x09 Et in Arcadia Ego Part 1 - Clip - Soji Arrives Home

Star Trek Picard 1x09 Et in Arcadia Ego Part 1 - Clip - Soji Arrives Home The La Sarina safely exits transwarp at Soji's Homeworld. Star Trek Picard Season 1 Episode 9 - "Et in Arcadia Ego, Part..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:05Published

Star Trek Picard 1x08 Broken Pieces - Clip - Seven Takes Control of the Borg Cube [Video]Star Trek Picard 1x08 Broken Pieces - Clip - Seven Takes Control of the Borg Cube

Star Trek Picard 1x08 Broken Pieces - Clip - Seven Takes Control of the Borg Cube Seven connects to the Cube to take control from the Romulans. Elnor worries that she will assimilate him. "We are..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 03:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

‘Star Trek: Picard’ Season 1 Episode 8 Recap: The Collective Returns

‘Star Trek: Picard’ Season 1 Episode 8 Recap: The Collective ReturnsJeri Ryan as Seven of Nine - Photo Cr: Matt Kennedy/CBS It’s amazing how a single cameo can make Star Trek: Picard feel like The Next Generation never...
geek.com

Patrick Stewart Faces Off Against Superfan Pete Buttigieg In 'Star Trek' Quiz! (Video)

Mayor Pete Buttigieg filled in as guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night (March 12) and lived out his Star Trek super-fan dreams! The former candidate...
Just Jared Also reported by •Mashable

Tweets about this

burghline

BURGHline.com ‘Star Trek: Picard: The Last Best Hope’ Author Una McCor.. https://t.co/vlNYFTbaCC https://t.co/bTrhlWtzZC 18 minutes ago

trekonomicsbot

trekonomics trekbot RT @Hudeman: Listened to 64% of Star Trek by Una McCormack. Try #Audible and get it free: https://t.co/GCHH9Ti0Hv https://t.co/5OjHwTqqzv 21 minutes ago

Hudeman

Darren J Hudak Listened to 64% of Star Trek by Una McCormack. Try #Audible and get it free: https://t.co/GCHH9Ti0Hv https://t.co/5OjHwTqqzv 24 minutes ago

Rob_Greig

Rob Picard better ultimately have a hopeful ending, because Star Trek TNG always had a hopeful ending. @PrimeVideo… https://t.co/AAlug6O9LG 1 hour ago

HollyBrigstocke

Holly Brigstocke 🇺🇳🇪🇺🇬🇧 @SleightTony I ditched my television after reducing the crap. Nick Robinson bouncing around like a loon was the las… https://t.co/eYitSnaSOj 1 hour ago

CBSDetroit

CBS Detroit ‘Star Trek: Picard: The Last Best Hope’ Author Una McCormack Calls Writing Picard Novel An ‘Absolutely Brilliant Dr… https://t.co/lMdfrDp33W 1 hour ago

PlattevillePL

Platteville Library Peepcard Based on the book Star Trek: Picard: The Last Best Hope by @unamccormack https://t.co/0w5HU0kAnp 2 hours ago

CharmlessNurk

CharmlessNurk “Admiral Picard, with all due respect and at long last, shut the***up” I’m loving sweary Star Trek. 2 hours ago

