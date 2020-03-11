Global  

Coronavirus Update: Miami-Dade, Broward Schools To Close Next Week

cbs4.com Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho has ordered the emergency closure of all public schools beginning March 16 due to coronavirus concerns.
Milwaukee Public Schools give update on closings of all schools amid coronavirus pandemic [Video]Milwaukee Public Schools give update on closings of all schools amid coronavirus pandemic

Milwaukee Public Schools gives an update regarding the closing of all MPS schools Friday night. MPS Superintendent Dr. Keith P. Posley talked about the exact measures being taken by the district.

Duration: 15:25Published

Palm Beach County schools closing for 2 weeks; District offices still open [Video]Palm Beach County schools closing for 2 weeks; District offices still open

Palm Beach County schools are closing for two weeks because of the coronavirus but district offices will remain open.

Duration: 02:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Austria closing schools over coronavirus as border checks take effect

Austria said on Wednesday it would close schools from next week until April, widening measures aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus that have already...
Reuters Also reported by •Deutsche WelleNews24

Officials: Miami-Dade, Broward School Children Will Continue To Be Fed During School Closures

Miami-Dade and Broward school children will continue to be fed during next week's school closures, officials announced Friday.
cbs4.com

