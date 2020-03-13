Global  

Trump declares virus pandemic a national emergency

USATODAY.com Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
President Donald Trump announced Friday that he is declaring the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency, as Washington struggles with providing Americans with relief and officials race to slow the spread of the outbreak. (March 13)
 
News video: Trump declares coronavirus pandemic a national emergency

Trump declares coronavirus pandemic a national emergency 00:47

 President Donald Trump announced Friday that he is declaring the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency, as Washington struggles with providing Americans with relief and officials race to slow the spread of the outbreak.

President Trump Declares Coronavirus Crisis A National Emergency

President Trump held a press conference on Friday afternoon declaring a national emergency, as the coronavirus outbreak continued to disrupt daily life and the...
NPR

Target CEO Gives Update on Coronavirus Impact, Says Doors Will Remain Open Through Crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic is now officially a national emergency, but there's no need to rush out immediately for supplies.
Motley Fool Also reported by •USATODAY.comEurasia ReviewBusiness InsiderFOXNews.com

