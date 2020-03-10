Wilmington mayor declares a state of emergency to deal with coronavirus

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has declared a state of emergency in response to the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. In a press conference on Tuesday,...

BREAKING: President Trump declares state of emergency as coronavirus epidemic explodes across America, explains that only people "with symptoms" will be tested (Natural News) As Natural News predicted would happen over a week ago, President Trump today declared a national state of emergency in the national fight against...

NaturalNews.com 10 hours ago



