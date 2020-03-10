Global  

Wilmington mayor declares a state of emergency to deal with coronavirus

Delawareonline Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in the city Friday.
 
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published < > Embed
News video: Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto Declares State Of Emergency

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto Declares State Of Emergency 02:02

 Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto has declared a state of emergency amid the coronavirus outbreak; KDKA's Shelby Cassesse reports.

NH Governor Declares State Of Emergency Over Coronavirus [Video]NH Governor Declares State Of Emergency Over Coronavirus

WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:22Published

Missouri governor declares state of emergency, says state up to 4 cases of COVID-19 [Video]Missouri governor declares state of emergency, says state up to 4 cases of COVID-19

Missouri governor declares state of emergency, says state up to 4 cases of COVID-19

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 12:09Published


North Carolina governor declares state of emergency over coronavirus

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has declared a state of emergency in response to the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. In a press conference on Tuesday,...
bizjournals

BREAKING: President Trump declares state of emergency as coronavirus epidemic explodes across America, explains that only people "with symptoms" will be tested

(Natural News) As Natural News predicted would happen over a week ago, President Trump today declared a national state of emergency in the national fight against...
NaturalNews.com

