Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Champaign Illinois First Locality To Cite “Emergency Powers” To Ban Gun Transfers

Champaign Illinois First Locality To Cite “Emergency Powers” To Ban Gun Transfers

Daily Caller Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Today, an ordinance has passed in Champaign, IL, to empower the mayor to “[o]rder the discontinuance of selling, distributing, dispensing or giving away of … firearms or ammunition of any character whatsoever.” 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

southgadiva

🇮🇱🌷D'PLORABLE JAN MAGA/KAG 2020🌷🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ RT @TOMRJZSR: Read this ! Dumbasses could care less what's going on, they're manipulating it to go after the 2nd amendment ! https://t.co/… 19 minutes ago

southgadiva

🇮🇱🌷D'PLORABLE JAN MAGA/KAG 2020🌷🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ National Alert: Champaign Illinois First Locality to Cite “Emergency Powers” to Ban Gun Transfers - https://t.co/tyfZ81mRxp @nraila 20 minutes ago

AnnaGraceWood

Anna RT @MichaelSReith1: Why you don’t want to wait until you need a gun to buy a gun.... Champaign Illinois First Locality to Cite “Emergency… 24 minutes ago

MichaelSReith1

Michael Reith Why you don’t want to wait until you need a gun to buy a gun.... Champaign Illinois First Locality to Cite “Emerge… https://t.co/PGzgK7nxW3 27 minutes ago

TOMRJZSR

Thomas R.Juchniewicz Read this ! Dumbasses could care less what's going on, they're manipulating it to go after the 2nd amendment ! https://t.co/HYej5Giulx 37 minutes ago

cicero418

Stephen Burr RT @SupportNRAILA: #NRA NATIONAL ALERT: Champaign IL First Locality to Cite “Emergency Powers” to Ban Gun Transfers. "This is exactly why… 2 hours ago

_Guns__

🏜️𝓒𝓲𝓽𝓲𝔃𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓲𝓬𝓴😎 🇺🇸~Nationalist~🇺🇸 Again those opposed to gun rights, absent of any honest reasoning, use a crisis to falsely justify hindering gun ri… https://t.co/4sIkHPUaGA 2 hours ago

Arbara0728B

Barbara RT @Shooters_Wife: National Alert: Champaign Illinois First Locality to Cite “Emergency Powers” to Ban Gun Transfers As uncertainty about t… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.