Former VA employee found guilty of scamming the federal agency out of $19 million

A former Veterans Affairs employee who scammed the federal agency out of $19 million, illegally netting about $1.5 million for himself, has been found guilty.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Frank Sinatra's Malibu beach house finds a buyer for $9M



Frank Sinatra's former Malibu home has sold for a glamorous $9.55 million. The buyer, reportedly Mindy Kaling, got a deal as the beachfront estate was originally listed at nearly $13 million. Credit: Page Six Duration: 00:39 Published 2 weeks ago Former UAW Regional Director Vance Pearson expected to plead guilty



Former UAW Regional Director Vance Pearson expected to plead guilty Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 01:24 Published on February 7, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Firm ordered to pay Dh1 million in end of service benefits to former employee An Abu Dhabi firm has been ordered to pay Dh1million in unpaid salaries and other financial benefits to a former employee who served the company for seven years

Khaleej Times 5 hours ago



Baltimore businessman admits to bribing former lawmaker BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore businessman pleaded guilty Monday to two federal charges stemming from bribes totaling $42,500 that he paid to a former state...

Seattle Times 1 week ago





Tweets about this