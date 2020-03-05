Federal government estimates about 38 million Americans will need medicare care amid coronavirus concern
Friday, 13 March 2020 () The U.S Department of Health and Human Services estimates if the coronavirus outbreak becomes "very severe" about 38 million Americans will need medical care and nearly 10 million will need to stay in hospitals. Adriana Diaz reports.
Though there is obvious concern about the coronavirus here in the U.S., the situation overseas is far more dire. The entire nation of Italy, population 60 million, was put on quarantine by the government on Monday. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports