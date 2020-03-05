Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Federal government estimates about 38 million Americans will need medicare care amid coronavirus concern

Federal government estimates about 38 million Americans will need medicare care amid coronavirus concern

CBS News Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The U.S Department of Health and Human Services estimates if the coronavirus outbreak becomes "very severe" about 38 million Americans will need medical care and nearly 10 million will need to stay in hospitals. Adriana Diaz reports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: 60 Million In Italy Put On Lockdown

Coronavirus Update: 60 Million In Italy Put On Lockdown 02:49

 Though there is obvious concern about the coronavirus here in the U.S., the situation overseas is far more dire. The entire nation of Italy, population 60 million, was put on quarantine by the government on Monday. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports

Recent related videos from verified sources

CDC Models Show Potentially Vast Death Toll From Coronavirus, But Latest Interventions Could Slow Spread [Video]CDC Models Show Potentially Vast Death Toll From Coronavirus, But Latest Interventions Could Slow Spread

In a worst-case scenario, the model says the illness will spread for up to 18 months infecting between 160 million and 214 million Americans and killing between 200,000 and 1.7 million people.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:26Published

Pandemic Highlights The Stunning Number Of Americans Who Lack Broadband Internet [Video]Pandemic Highlights The Stunning Number Of Americans Who Lack Broadband Internet

The coronavirus outbreak is pushing workers to work at home, online, if at all possible. But according to Business Insider, millions more Americans could be left behind than the government..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Brown praises $8.3B emergency COVID funding package

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday welcomed $8.3 billion in emergency funding to fight COVID-19 and expressed confidence in the federal government's response....
bizjournals

Government is preparing as number of coronavirus cases in Australia rises

As the number of coronavirus cases in Australia grows, the federal government has been talking about epidemic planning in the aged-care sector.
SBS

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LAmobslugger

Anthony Fiato Federal government estimates about 38 million Americans will need medicare care amid coronavirus… https://t.co/3QfGDH8KFU 2 hours ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime #Federal government estimates about 38 million Americans #will need medical care amid coro - Mar 14 @ 12:10 AM ET https://t.co/9bkpsrbBQr 4 hours ago

BloGoalcom

BloGoal #Federal #Government #Estimates #About 38 #Million #Americans will need #Medicare care amid coronavirus concern… https://t.co/nygEc95KpO 8 hours ago

jd50051

jd50500 @russellbbradley @beingbittoo @JoeySalads Yes of course that’s what they’re estimating. They want the federal gover… https://t.co/gk8jD633dy 22 hours ago

jonsdrive

Jon S. Driver @TorontoStar For those wondering about this headline it is worded better at the end of the article: “the federal go… https://t.co/MKR5fcd7ui 1 day ago

Cck87217571

Cck RT @RealAlisonPoole: Based on federal government estimates there're about 17 million AR-15's in civilian possession in the U.S., making the… 3 days ago

RealAlisonPoole

Dark Energy Alison🏳️‍🌈 Based on federal government estimates there're about 17 million AR-15's in civilian possession in the U.S., making… https://t.co/RM1E47lUYE 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.