Scoop Rocket News Here are the steps the Trump administration is taking to control coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/XLMEOs1NIv 36 seconds ago NewExpressNews Here are the steps the Trump administration is taking to control coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/RIkiiZ87vN https://t.co/8ARtmuzeO5 3 minutes ago ❌Shauna❌ “Here are the steps the ⁦@POTUS⁩ ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ administration is taking to control coronavirus outbreak” https://t.co/wlttN11keI 6 minutes ago Betsy Ross 🇺🇸 Here are the steps the Trump administration is taking to control coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/CE3C114vGt #FoxNews 11 minutes ago Fábio 🇧🇷 🇺🇲 Here are the steps the Trump administration is taking to control coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/CJlcVGGnBb https://t.co/eVy81SE5NR 17 minutes ago Brandon Thompson Here are the steps the Trump administration is taking to control coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/B6INRkgWj7 #news… https://t.co/cldraZin8n 17 minutes ago Chris 🇺🇸 Here are the steps the Trump administration is taking to control coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/sgxBQoTAtJ via… https://t.co/wgJKNAoGVj 22 minutes ago Manfred Rosenberg #2dfdf9c06cc75e38a23289f8d9a82cfc Here are the steps the Trump administration is taking to control coronavirus outb… https://t.co/0KagylbokV 22 minutes ago