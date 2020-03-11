Global  

With Colorado’s high school basketball tournaments canceled, here’s some historical benchmarks teams never got the chance to attain

Denver Post Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
A sampling of some of the historical benchmarks teams never got the chance to attain due to this week's cancelation of the Colorado high school basketball tournaments.
Credit: CBS 4 Denver
News video: Overnight Decision Made To Cancel Colorado High School Basketball Tournaments Due To Coronavirus

Overnight Decision Made To Cancel Colorado High School Basketball Tournaments Due To Coronavirus 01:06

 The Colorado High School Activities Association has canceled its remaining high school basketball tournaments.

And Just Like That, The H.S. Basketball Season's Over [Video]And Just Like That, The H.S. Basketball Season's Over

The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) announced Friday that it will be canceling both its girls and boys basketball tournaments due to coronavirus concerns, Mike Max reports (2:28). WCCO 4..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota

High school sports taking hit from coronavirus [Video]High school sports taking hit from coronavirus

The boy's basketball team at Churchill High School was on its way to the state tournament before it was canceled.

Credit: KEZI


Colorado won’t crown high school basketball champions for first time, leaving coaches, athletes and communities in “disbelief”

For the first time in the history of the state -- dating back to 1918 for the boys, and 1976 for the girls -- Colorado will not crown high school basketball...
Denver Post

Delaware high school basketball tournament site changes announced

DIAA announces the new sites for the semifinals of its boys and girls basketball tournaments, after they were moved from the Bob Carpenter Center.  
Delawareonline


newsaggregated

News Aggregated With Colorado’s high school basketball tournaments canceled, here’s some historical benchmarks teams never got the… https://t.co/Z7hPpTsETd 26 minutes ago

KlubekCole

Cole Klubek In keeping with the plethora of bad news in 2020, I didn’t get into my top grad school choice (Mississippi State).… https://t.co/j6P2MI4RGs 1 hour ago

PamelaLBonner1

Pamela L. Bonner Cyber threat against Colorado high school originated with Ruidoso boy https://t.co/b1BMTzdTdS via @RuidosoNews 3 hours ago

coronadoath

Coronado Cougars RT @d11students: All after school and evening activities throughout the District will be cancelled through April 6, to align with the Color… 5 hours ago

d11students

D11 Student Page All after school and evening activities throughout the District will be cancelled through April 6, to align with th… https://t.co/oEB0WnAgKt 6 hours ago

CoachJasonGray

Jason Gray And with that, the high school basketball season in Colorado is over. https://t.co/XjREhP1PJ2 20 hours ago

PenumbraMine

Mama Magie #amediting, still #scribbling...⌨🖊🗒 Well, the kids get a #twoweeks #springbreak2020 from both their high school and college classes because #COVID19 i… https://t.co/Eyq9mqvozL 23 hours ago

Ariyana21511164

Ariyana Dude in Colorado there was four teachers and three kids that got sent home from north high school with the coronav… https://t.co/YMOPM5crpA 23 hours ago

