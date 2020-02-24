Global  

Judge Blocks Rule That Would Have Kicked 700,000 People Off SNAP

NPR Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
The rule, which was to take effect April 1, would have tightened work requirements for some food stamp recipients. But a judge said flexibility in food aid is needed amid a pandemic.
