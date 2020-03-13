Global  

House passes aid bill after Trump declares virus emergency

Seattle Times Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House approved legislation early Saturday to provide direct relief to Americans suffering physically, financially and emotionally from the coronavirus pandemic. President Donald Trump on Friday declared the outbreak a national emergency, freeing up money and resources to fight it, then threw his support behind the congressional aid package. From the Rose […]
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Declares National Emergency

Trump Declares National Emergency 01:40

 President Donald Trump declares a national emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

This Is What The Trump Administration Is Doing To Combat Coronavirus [Video]

This Is What The Trump Administration Is Doing To Combat Coronavirus

Friday's emergency declaration releases funding for measures like drive-through test clinics and allows FEMA to step in with aid.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:29Published
Trump Declares National Emergency Over Coronavirus Pandemic, House Dems Announces Bill To Aid Americans [Video]

Trump Declares National Emergency Over Coronavirus Pandemic, House Dems Announces Bill To Aid Americans

On the day President Donald Trump issued a national emergency over the growing coronavirus pandemic, House Democrats announced an agreement with the administration to provide financial relief to..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:51Published

