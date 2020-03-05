Pentagon halts all domestic travel for military amid coronavirus outbreak

Nicole Third Mar-a-Lago guest tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/sQWjSVqE5v 14 seconds ago JJ Gills Live updates: Third Mar-a-Lago guest tests positive for coronavirus; Pentagon halts domestic travel https://t.co/KMbzwyCtp0 1 minute ago Mer Icka RT @JackPosobiec: The Pentagon has ordered that members of the armed services, DOD civilian employees and their family members who are livi… 2 minutes ago 🇺🇸Momo🇯🇵 RT @CNNPolitics: Due to the coronavirus, the Pentagon is halting domestic travel for service members and civilian employees https://t.co/RK… 3 minutes ago ohiomail Live updates: Third Mar-a-Lago guest tests positive for coronavirus; Pentagon halts domestic travel https://t.co/E28cPDGddI 4 minutes ago gasser_terry RT @kitchen5203: Live updates: Third Mar-a-Lago guest tests positive for coronavirus; Pentagon halts domestic travel https://t.co/NGpycbmJVz 4 minutes ago The News Edge Live updates: Third Mar-a-Lago guest tests positive for coronavirus; Pentagon halts domestic travel… https://t.co/6bRvby1EAA 7 minutes ago Mikko RT @arezonafamily: Live updates: Third Mar-a-Lago guest tests positive for coronavirus; Pentagon halts domestic travel https://t.co/0iEK1ng… 9 minutes ago