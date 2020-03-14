Global  

Eye Opener: Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus

CBS News Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
President Trump has declared a national emergency over the coronavirus pandemic, potentially freeing up $50 billion to help combat the public health crisis. Also, singer R-Kelly is facing new federal charges. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
News video: Trump Declares National Emergency Over Coronavirus Pandemic, House Dems Announces Bill To Aid Americans

Trump Declares National Emergency Over Coronavirus Pandemic, House Dems Announces Bill To Aid Americans 04:51

 On the day President Donald Trump issued a national emergency over the growing coronavirus pandemic, House Democrats announced an agreement with the administration to provide financial relief to families and workers hardest hit by the disease.

