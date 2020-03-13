House passes sweeping coronavirus relief bill

Saturday, 14 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

After weeks of downplaying the coronavirus, President Trump declared it a national emergency on Friday. The move potentially frees up to $50 billion in funds to combat it. The president floated a potential plan for drive-thru coronavirus testing while also denying responsibility for the government’s slow roll out of testing kits. Ben Tracy reports from the nation’s capital where the House also passed a sweeping coronavirus relief bill 👓 View full article

