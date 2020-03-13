Global  

House passes sweeping coronavirus relief bill

CBS News Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
After weeks of downplaying the coronavirus, President Trump declared it a national emergency on Friday. The move potentially frees up to $50 billion in funds to combat it. The president floated a potential plan for drive-thru coronavirus testing while also denying responsibility for the government’s slow roll out of testing kits. Ben Tracy reports from the nation’s capital where the House also passed a sweeping coronavirus relief bill.
 House Democrats and the Trump administration are close to finalizing a bipartisan deal to help Americans affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday that the Democratic-controlled chamber would pass a coronavirus economic aid package, which would provide free coronavirus testing and two weeks of paid..

The House passed legislation to provide economic relief to Americans affected by coronavirus. It heads to the Senate for a vote Monday.
In a 363-40 vote early Saturday, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a coronavirus response package negotiated by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury...
