Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Joe Biden > ‘Am I on Camera?’ Joe Biden’s Foray Into Virtual Campaigning

‘Am I on Camera?’ Joe Biden’s Foray Into Virtual Campaigning

NYTimes.com Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Technical glitches disrupted Mr. Biden’s virtual town hall event with voters in Illinois. But that’s the new paradigm for campaigning amid a national health crisis.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Presidential Candidates Turn to 'Virtual' Campaigns Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Presidential Candidates Turn to 'Virtual' Campaigns Amid Coronavirus Pandemic 01:15

 Presidential Candidates Turn to 'Virtual' Campaigns Amid Coronavirus Pandemic Due to the global pandemic, candidates are having to avoid gatherings with large crowds. Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden has announced all of his future campaign events will be "virtual." Political experts say they may be...

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Biden virtual town hall marks new normal for campaigning

CHICAGO (AP) — Joe Biden is holding a town hall in Illinois from 800 miles away in Delaware. Bernie Sanders is staging daily news conferences from Vermont,...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Lybio

Lybio✏️⭐️🇺🇸MAGA💪📒🌎🌐📝🇨🇦💻 RT @DeplrbleRzistr: Joe Biden forgets he is in camera and starts to wander off. Producers throw up an Illinois for Biden screen until they… 3 seconds ago

Squill_whispers

Squirrel Mama🐿 RT @1k_kilgore: 😂🤣😂#Dementiacrat Creepy Pedo Quid Pro Joe got lost again!!👉👉👉WOW. Joe Biden Wanders Off Camera During Live Town Hall, Campa… 5 seconds ago

maggieestar70

Maggiee Star (NOT A BOT) RT @JackPosobiec: Wow Biden walks off camera in mid-sentence and the campaign put up a logo to cover it up https://t.co/kDnHAdK3n4 6 seconds ago

ambinc1

A Bowen🚂 🌟🌟🌟 RT @Thatsalrighty: This has to be satire, right? 😳 Joe Biden Wanders Off Camera During Live Town Hall, Campaign Tries to Cover it Up with… 10 seconds ago

SoupProgressive

Progressive Soup residue #Justice For Eric Garner RT @KateAronoff: Here's a virtual town hall by aspiring president Joe Biden that lasts five minutes, during which time he repeats a lie abo… 14 seconds ago

grannysbees

afan RT @WayneDupreeShow: Folks, I don't know what to say to describe how truly disastrous Biden's "virtual town hall" was. It was THAT bad. At… 21 seconds ago

Kakesmaree1

Kakesmaree RT @watspn1013: Bad Town Hall for Joe Biden last night! He didn’t know when he would be POTUS, “...another two year, another year, between… 24 seconds ago

NyniaChance

Nynia 💞 #NotMeUs Kindness Ambassador 🕊️🌹🔥🥰 RT @Gene00007: Joe Biden is unfit for office. Biden walks off camera in mid-sentence and the campaign put up a logo to cover it up https:… 27 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.