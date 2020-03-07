Global  

Coronavirus Updates: 82-Year-Old NYC Woman Becomes First Person With COVID-19 To Die In The State

Gothamist Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus Updates: 82-Year-Old NYC Woman Becomes First Person With COVID-19 To Die In The StateThe woman suffered from emphysema, a long-term lung disease. [ more › ]
News video: L.A. County Health Officials Report First Coronavirus-Related Death

L.A. County Health Officials Report First Coronavirus-Related Death 03:28

 A woman has become the first person in Los Angeles County to die of COVID-19, health officials announced Wednesday.

Press conference: First Colorado coronavirus death announced as El Paso County woman in her 80s [Video]

Press conference: First Colorado coronavirus death announced as El Paso County woman in her 80s

A woman in her 80s living in El Paso County who had underlying health conditions is the first person confirmed to have died of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Colorado, the Colorado Department of..

Kentucky, Indiana confirm first cases of COVID-19 [Video]

Kentucky, Indiana confirm first cases of COVID-19

Kentucky confirmed one case of coronavirus in Lexington just hours after Indiana officials announced a person in Indianapolis tested positive for coronavirus.

Recent related news from verified sources

New York confirms first coronavirus death as cases in state surpass 500

An elderly woman has become the first person to die of the coronavirus in New York City, Gov. Andrew Cuomo revealed Saturday.
Bulgaria reports first death from coronavirus

A 66-year-old Bulgarian woman became the first person to die of the coronavirus in the country, the health ministry said.
ShailDamania

Shail Damania RT @NewIndianXpress: #BREAKING | A 69-year-old woman in Delhi has died due to #Coronavirus, taking the death toll in India to two. #Coronav… 34 seconds ago

MaureenFrench

#Bernie2020🔥 RT @Gothamist: An 82-year-old New York City woman who had contracted the coronavirus died Friday night. It marks the first known death of a… 4 minutes ago

MaureenFrench

#Bernie2020🔥 RT @Gothamist: The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York City has now surpassed 200. Read updates here: https://t.co/owRCQDPUMY ht… 4 minutes ago

a_lenoir

Angeline Lenoir RT @ABC: NEW: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed the first death in the state—an 82 year old woman with an underlying respiratory illness… 14 minutes ago

scottgtweets

Scott Gee - 🇺🇸♥️🐉 RT @EmilyRoseFinn: #BREAKING on @OANN: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirms first coronavirus death in NYC. The patient was reportedly an 82… 14 minutes ago

Frederi23193563

Fredericka Lewis RT @washingtonpost: New York sees first death from covid-19: An 82-year-old Manhattan woman with emphysema Live updates: https://t.co/iy88… 15 minutes ago

snddev

SND Dev A 47-year-old woman has tested positive for COVID-19. She is not currently connected to any other confirmed cases,… https://t.co/341WLYTYEn 22 minutes ago

AndyQuito3

Andy Quito RT @PIX11News: Live: De Blasio offers updates after an 82-year-old woman died of #coronavirus in New York City https://t.co/RR4FAFyDQT http… 24 minutes ago

