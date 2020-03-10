Global  

Today in History for March 14th

Saturday, 14 March 2020
Highlights of Today in History: Albert Einstein born; Eli Whitney receives patent for cotton gin; First US Astronaut in space on Russian rocket; Michael Caine and Quincy Jones born. (March 14)
 
