1 day ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit News - Published Coronavirus Isn't A Vampire, So Garlic's Not Going To Protect You 00:34 The coronavirus has sent the world to the stores and the internet to stock up on questionable medical 'cures.' According to HuffPost, some of the most persistent quack cure-alls going around are to do with hand sanitizer and supplements. First of all, garlic is for vampires and spaghetti sauce. It's...