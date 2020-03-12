Global  

Live Coronavirus Updates and Coverage

NYTimes.com Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
President Trump says he’s been tested, New York reported its first virus-related death, and a cruise ship exposed to the virus is heading to France.
Coronavirus School Closures Impact Hospital Staff Availability [Video]

Coronavirus School Closures Impact Hospital Staff Availability

Reuters reports that U.S. hospitals are preparing for a huge surge in coronavirus patients, as the virus takes hold on the U.S.. But as of Friday, at least 21,900 schools from kindergarten through..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:45Published
Coronavirus: What does ‘delay’ mean for you? [Video]

Coronavirus: What does ‘delay’ mean for you?

The UK government have issued the next stage of response to the virus, with added measures for the public.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 00:58Published

Coronavirus updates LIVE: Australian Grand Prix 'to be called off' as virus spreads

Formula One's season-opening Australian Grand Prix is set to be called off, according to multiple reports, as a coronavirus-induced meltdown on Wall Street and...
The Age

Coronavirus updates LIVE: Trump to declare national emergency as worldwide virus deaths pass 5000

US President Donald Trump is preparing to declare a national emergency to fight the coronavirus pandemic, as the number of worldwide deaths from COVID-19 passed...
The Age Also reported by •The Argus

Alex_Albert

Alex Albert Live Coronavirus Updates and Coverage https://t.co/9eVDUmyfMk https://t.co/8lzpWptKIc 15 minutes ago

Alex_Albert

Alex Albert Live Coronavirus Updates and Coverage https://t.co/uXSPfxRvpi 15 minutes ago

WGXC

WGXC: Radio for Open Ears RT @ivanlajara: * Reminder of larger #covid19hv Hudson Valley (and Catskills) live updates at https://t.co/Pcix57GPg7 * @rivernewsroom's la… 16 minutes ago

Sabreenj18

Sabreen Ahmed • What are the latest coronavirus updates? • Which countries have confirmed cases? • What happens if you catch t… https://t.co/cDCZzTy2eP 17 minutes ago

NEWSWORLD555

THE WORLD NEWS Live Coronavirus Updates and Coverage - The New York Times Live Coronavirus Updates and Coverage  The New York Tim… https://t.co/Y4v4kApz5F 23 minutes ago

Googleupdate1

Google update Live Coronavirus Updates and Coverage - The New York Times https://t.co/6mx2eQvFb1 28 minutes ago

Jerry_Sandoval

Jerry Sandoval Live Coronavirus Updates and Coverage https://t.co/3tXchcGNND 37 minutes ago

beautifulgorila

Koko Moko 💙 RT @RWPUSA: Update from the same medical team that diagnosed a very stable genius. Live Coronavirus Updates and Coverage - The New York Ti… 37 minutes ago

