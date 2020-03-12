Global  

NYC Movie Theaters Are Closing

Gothamist Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
NYC Movie Theaters Are ClosingAlamo, Film Society, BAM Rose Cinemas and others have closed up shop. More will follow. [ more › ]
