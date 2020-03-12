Global  

Stevens Pass, Whistler and Crystal Mountain will suspend operations due to novel coronavirus pandemic

Seattle Times Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
After declaring last week that they will stay open, the parent companies of Crystal Mountain, Stevens Pass and Whistler announced Saturday that they will be closing all their ski resorts temporarily due to the new coronavirus pandemic.
News video: United States declares national emergency amid Coronavirus pandemic| Oneindia News

United States declares national emergency amid Coronavirus pandemic| Oneindia News 02:06

 US President Donald Trump declared national emergency in US due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. He said the next 8 weeks are critical and the govt intends to ramp up screening and testing for the infectious COVID 19. Trump also said that he may get tested for the virus but not because he came in...

Royal Caribbean, NCL, Costa Cruises Suspend Operations Due To Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

Royal Caribbean, NCL, Costa Cruises Suspend Operations Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Royal Caribbean Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Lines are both suspending all cruises for the next 30 days. The decision comes as officials recommend people forgo taking cruises during the coronavirus..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:19Published
Coronavirus: WHO says Europe now 'the epicentre of the pandemic' [Video]

Coronavirus: WHO says Europe now 'the epicentre of the pandemic'

The head of the World Health Organization says Europe, not China, is now the epicentre of the world's coronavirus pandemic. Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva that..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published

WHO Deems the Novel Coronavirus to be a Pandemic as US Death Toll Rises to 31

WHO Deems the Novel Coronavirus to be a Pandemic as US Death Toll Rises to 31Although it was merely a matter of time, the novel coronavirus is now an official pandemic. Given the rate at which infections and deaths rise, that is anything...
Several ski resorts near Seattle area to remain open amid coronavirus outbreak

Steven's Pass, The Summit at Snoqualmie and Crystal Mountain are all staying open amid the coronavirus pandemic, but the resorts are all taking precautions to...
Seattle Times

