Rick Pitino returns to college basketball as Iona coach

Denver Post Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- Hall of Famer Rick Pitino was named basketball coach at Iona College on Saturday.
 Hall of Famer Rick Pitino is returning to college basketball – and his hometown – as head coach of Iona. The 67-year-old grew up on Long Island and once coached the New York Knicks.

Iona Gaels Coach Tim Cluess Steps Down [Video]

Iona Gaels Coach Tim Cluess Steps Down

Native New Yorker and celebrated men's basketball head coach Tim Cluess announced he was stepping down from his position with the team to focus on making a full recovery after an undisclosed health..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:41Published
Greensboro College Women's Basketball Coach Won't Let Cancer Slow Him Down [Video]

Greensboro College Women's Basketball Coach Won't Let Cancer Slow Him Down

Greensboro College Women`s Basketball Coach Randy Tuggle is facing a really tough opponent: pancreatic cancer.

Credit: WGHP     Duration: 03:18Published

Former Louisville coach Rick Pitino planning to return to college basketball

Pitino has spent the past couple of seasons coaching Greece's premier Euroleague team
CBS Sports Also reported by •USATODAY.comNYTimes.comCBS 2

Q&A with Rick Pitino on Iona hiring, past issues at Louisville

Pitino is back in college basketball as the head coach at Iona. He talked to ESPN's Jeff Borzello about his return.
ESPN Also reported by •NYTimes.comCBS 2

